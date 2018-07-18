Indiana man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls as they slept due in court

An Indiana man charged in the sex abuse of two girls during two home invasions in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood is due in bond court Wednesday.

Police said surveillance video helped them make the arrest. It shows Hunter Best, 25, allegedly walking between two homes on the morning of May 27 in the area of West Belden and North Cleveland avenues.

Investigators said he entered both homes through unlocked doors.

Best allegedly entered one home around 2:15 a.m. and sexually abused a 13-year-old girl in her sleep. About 20 minutes later, police said he entered another home and sexually abused an 11-year-old girl who was also sleeping.

He was living in Indianapolis and was extradited to Illinois after he was positively identified as the suspect pictured in a community alert that was sent out to Lincoln Park residents.

Chicago police released a second video on June 12.

Best faces felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, home invasion and criminal trespassing. He also faces a misdemeanor count of battery.
