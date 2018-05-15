  • ABC7 Podcast: Whatever the Weather - Ep. 7, What Would Your Horticulturist Do?

Lisle car accident kills 1, hospitalizes emergency responders

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A serious car crash in Lisle Tuesday afternoon left one of the drivers dead and two police officers hospitalized.

Police and fire officials responded to the accident in the 900 block of Ogden Avenue at about 1:45 p.m. Police said the preliminary investigation indicated that a 74-year-old man driving a blue Nissan Rogue westbound crossed over the center line and crashed into a black Acura that was driving eastbound.

The driver of the Nissan Rogue and the two people inside the Acura were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove with serious injuries. The driver of the Nissan Rogue later died of his injuries, police said.

Two Lisle police officers were also hospitalized after they were exposed to blood after applying tourniquets and bandages to the victims.


Traffic near the scene was diverted for about three hours.

The two police officers were treated at Edward Hospital in Naperville and have been released back to duty.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashcar accidentpolice officer injuredLisleNapervilleWoodridge
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Report: Chicago most corrupt city in U.S.
Community groups outline proposed reforms for Chicago Police Department
Three charged in Facebook gun sales scheme
DCFS: Mother fled with missing baby during supervised visit
Illinois legislature making new effort to pass a gun dealer bill
Car slams into Skokie pawn shop
Great internet debate: Do you hear 'Yanny' or 'Laurel'?
Neighbors say Lincoln Park scrap yard creates toxic mess
Show More
Urban Prep holds annual 'college signing day' event at Daley Plaza
North Korea threatens to withdraw from summit with Trump
Chicago comic auction breaks 2 world records
Car crashes, catches fire in Garfield Park after reported chase
Woman paid $28.43 rent for Manhattan apartment for over 60 years
More News