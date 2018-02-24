Llama rescued from NW Indiana floodwaters

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3124279" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Crews try to rescue three horses and a llama in Lake Station, Ind. Thursday morning.

A llama in Lake Station, Indiana, was finally rescued after spending two days stranded in a barn due to floodwaters.The llama drama ended Saturday when a 14-year-old boy managed to lasso Gorgeous the llama and safely bring her to drier land.The animal became trapped after the stable she is boarded at was hit by floodwaters on Thursday.Rescue crews were able to coax the stranded horses to dry ground Thursday, but were unable to get Gorgeous to go with them.The rescuers decided to leave the Gorgeous inside a barn since it was on high ground.Gorgeous is now safe and dry with plenty of hay to eat. The llama will temporarily go to a farm in Schererville.