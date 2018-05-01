RIGHT NOW: Large CFD response @ State and Lake, focused on alley north of intersection. Will update w/latest. pic.twitter.com/51uhEDJnPg — Jesse Kirsch (@JesseKirschABC7) May 1, 2018

At least two workers were critically hurt Tuesday after an electrical flash fire in the Loop, according to the Chicago Fire Department.Fire officials said the injured were working on a ComEd substation associated with the CTA at 10 East Lake Street, just east of North State Street. Around 11 a.m., an electrical panel "arced," causing the flash fire.Two workers suffered "significant burns," and were transported in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, the CFD said.A third worker was less seriously injured. That worker was also taken to Northwestern, where his or her condition stabilized.ComEd officials said 500 customers lost power due to the fire. CTA service was not impacted.Emergency crews were at the scene until around 12:50 p.m. State was blocked to traffic between East Upper Wacker Drive and East Randolph Street. Lake, which is one way in this area, was blocked to traffic at North Dearborn Street.An investigation is underway.