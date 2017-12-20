Lyft driver carjacked in Bronzeville

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Lyft driver was bumped into not far from CPD headquarters on Chicago's South Side overnight, but it was not an accident. When he got out of his Jeep, someone else jumped in and took off.

Police were still looking for the carjackers Wednesday morning.

This latest incident in a rash of carjackings across Chicago occurred just after 1:30 a.m. near East 31st Street and South Prairie Avenue in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood.

The 52-year-old driver was bumped from the rear by a blue Ford Expedition, police said. When the victim got out of his car, a man got out of the Expedition and forced the Lyft driver to give up his 2017 Jeep Cherokee.

No one was hurt.

That Jeep was eventually found unoccupied, near East 47th Street and South Martin Luther King Drive.

This carjacking occurred just blocks away from where an off-duty Chicago police officer was nearly robbed of his personal vehicle at gunpoint on Monday, near East 36th Street and South Prairie Avenue. The officer fired a single shot, hitting one of the suspects.

The latest carjacking remains under investigation.
