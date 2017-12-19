Man, 18, killed in Des Plaines hit and run

.Police in northwest suburban Des Plaines are looking for the driver who struck and killed an 18-year-old pedestrian, then fled the scene.Police said shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, they received a call that a pedestrian had been struck. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Henry Sinisterra of Rosemont unresponsive. He was taken to Lutheran General Hospital for life-threatening injuries.Police said a red SUV of unknown make and model was seen fleeing the scene shortly after Sinisterra was struck. Witnesses said they saw the victim walking in the street prior to the incident, and that he had almost been struck by other vehicles who had to swerve out of his way.Sinisterra died at Lutheran General Hospital Sunday night.If you have any information about this incident, contact Des Plaines Police at 847-391-5400.