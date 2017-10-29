Man, 19, fatally shot at Halloween house party in Lake Forest

A 19-year-old North Chicago man was fatally shot early Sunday during a Halloween party in north suburban Lake Forest early, police said.The shooting occurred at about 12:05 a.m. in the 1300-block of West Estate Lane East.The victim and the shooter were arguing outside the house when the incident occurred. The shooter was not in custody Sunday afternoon, said Christopher Covelli, spokesman for the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force.A 20-year-old female was also injured when she was trampled when partygoers were leaving the party. More than 100 people were at the party, Covelli said. The homeowners were not present, but the party was hosted by someone who lives at the house, Covelli said.The victim's identity was not immediately released.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Lake Forest Police at 847-810-3818 or Lake County CrimeStoppers at 847-662-2222.