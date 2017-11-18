  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

Man, 32, charged in murder of Katie Kearns, of Mokena, who worked at Joliet bar

Jeremy Boshears, 32, of Coal City, is accused of shooting Kaitlyn Kearns, 24, in the head on Nov. 13, 2017. (Kankakee County State's Attorney's Office)

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) --
A 32-year-old Coal City man was charged in the death of a Mokena woman whose body was found in an SUV in Aroma Park Township in Kankakee County earlier this week.

Jeremy Boshears is accused of shooting Kaitlyn Kearns, 24, in the head on Monday, the Will County State's Attorney's Office said in a statement on Saturday.

Kearns was reported missing Tuesday after she failed to show up at her job at Café Miele in Orland Park. She was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Monday at Woody's Bar in Joliet, where she worked. Her shift had ended at midnight.

Boshears was taken into custody and charged Friday with concealing a homicide in Kankakee County, where bond was set at $250,000.

Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe will dismiss the charge so that a similar charge can be filed in Will County, which will handle the overall prosecution of the case, according to the Will County State's Attorney's Office.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
missing womanwoman killedhomicidedeadly shootingJolietMokenaKankakee County
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Boyfriend charged in connection with murdered Mokena bartender
Missing Mokena bartender found murdered in rural area miles from home, work
Outlaws have sordid, violent history in metro Chicago
Missing Mokena bartender last seen at Joliet bar
Top Stories
Milwaukee man charged with murder for fatal crash after carjacking
David Cassidy, 'Partridge Family' superstar, in critical condition with organ failure
Man killed in Logan Square hit-and-run crash
Hot Cheetos turkey will spice up Thanksgiving dinner
J.C. Caroline, former Bears player, Illini standout, dies at 84
Couple finds dead frog in drink at Fla. Waffle House
Woman beats knife-wielding robber with her cellphone in Lake Forest
1-year-old safe after car stolen on South Side
Show More
Woman with Down syndrome trying to become 4th degree black belt
Man, 53, dies 2 weeks after assault at his West Rogers Park home
1st delivery of books arrive for girl battling brain cancer
AC/DC founder Malcolm Young dead at 64
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Tom Petty's California lake house listed for $5.9M
Conrad Chicago hotel rooms for $11.14 a night sell out
Chicago Weather: Cars spin out, crash during 1st snowfall of season
Thieves smash displays, steal watches at Mag Mile store for 2nd time
More Photos