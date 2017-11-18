JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) --A 32-year-old Coal City man was charged in the death of a Mokena woman whose body was found in an SUV in Aroma Park Township in Kankakee County earlier this week.
Jeremy Boshears is accused of shooting Kaitlyn Kearns, 24, in the head on Monday, the Will County State's Attorney's Office said in a statement on Saturday.
Kearns was reported missing Tuesday after she failed to show up at her job at Café Miele in Orland Park. She was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Monday at Woody's Bar in Joliet, where she worked. Her shift had ended at midnight.
Boshears was taken into custody and charged Friday with concealing a homicide in Kankakee County, where bond was set at $250,000.
Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe will dismiss the charge so that a similar charge can be filed in Will County, which will handle the overall prosecution of the case, according to the Will County State's Attorney's Office.