  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story

Man, 32, charged in NW Indiana double homicide

Ross Stacy, 32, was charged in the murder of his father and his father's girlfriend. (Indiana State Police)

PULASKI COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) --
A 32-year-old man was charged in the murder of his father and his father's girlfriend in Pulaski County in Northwest Indiana.

Ross Stacy, 32, is accused of killing Loss Stacy, 59, and Mary Kurek, 56, of Gary, Indiana.

A family member discovered the bodies while checking on the victims at Loss Stacy's home in the 3900-block of West County Road 200 North on Friday after not hearing from them for several days, according to Indiana State Police. The cause of death is pending autopsy and toxicology reports, according to police.

Ross Stacy was arrested early Saturday. He is being held in the Pulaski County Jail.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
double murderdouble homicideIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman killed in police-involved shooting on I-90 in Elgin ID'd
Metra rider called son 'f-- idiot,' beat judge who intervened: prosecutors
At least 49 killed after passenger jet catches fire after landing
Loyola ends NCAA tournament drought with bracket spot in 2018
Metra repairs limit Milwaukee North Line service starting in April
Residents can vote on 'ultimate guide' to Chicago for Amazon pitch
VIDEO: Man breaks into animal shelter to steal gumballs
Dolton gas station shooting under investigation
Show More
2nd explosion badly injures woman in Austin
Warren Buffett offers employees up to $2 million per year for life for NCAA bracket
All 5 passengers killed in East River helicopter crash; pilot survives
On the Run Tour 2 with Beyonce, Jay-Z stops at Soldier Field in August
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos