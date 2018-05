The search is on for a man who was accidentally released from the Cook County Jail.Shane Sleeper, 31, was being held on both misdemeanor charges and state terrorism charges for allegedly making threats against gay clubs.The Cook County Sheriff's Department said the only communication it got from the court was that the earlier misdemeanor charges had been dismissed, so he was freed.The sheriff's office said they were not told he was going to be indicted on felony charges.