Man accused in guitar killing of mom plans insanity defense

File photo of an electric guitar. (Shutterstock)

BURLINGTON, Iowa --
An Iowa man accused of beating his mother to death with an electric guitar plans to use an insanity defense if his case goes on trial.

Defense lawyers filed a notice Monday in Des Moines County District Court for 30-year-old Garret Selters, who is charged with first-degree murder in the Oct. 17 slaying of 56-year-old Linda Selters.

Authorities say the Burlington man swung the guitar into the back of her head.

Police say Linda Selters had called for help, saying her son was having an "episode." Officers found Garret Selters outside, pacing and stating that he'd killed his mother.

So far, doctors have concluded Selters is incompetent for trial but is being treated in hopes of restoring his mental competency. A hearing on the issue is set for April 23.
