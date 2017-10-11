Man accused of killing Chinese scholar facing tougher charge

Yingying Zhang (WLS)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. --
A man accused of abducting and killing of a University of Illinois scholar from China is going to be arraigned on new charges.

Federal court records show that 28-year-old Brendt Christensen is scheduled to appear before a judge Wednesday afternoon. He previously was charged with abducting 26-year-old Yingying Zhang of Nanping, China. But a grand jury last week returned a superseding indictment charging him with the more serious crime of kidnapping resulting in Zhang's death.

The new indictment alleges that Christensen intentionally killed Zhang and that her death involved torture or serious physical abuse. If convicted of the new charge, Christensen would face the death penalty or mandatory life in prison.

Zhang disappeared June 9, weeks after arriving at the campus in the central Illinois city of Champaign. Even though her body hasn't been found, authorities believe Zhang is dead.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
kidnappinguniversity of illinoismissing personcollege studentChampaign - Urbana
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Woman's body found after Harvey house fire
Coach no more; New York company wants to be called Tapestry
'The Storm': Eminem takes on Trump in new video
Actor Terry Crews says Hollywood exec groped him
4-year-old boy accidentally shoots, kills grandfather, sheriff says
Chicago hotels would be required to secure freezers under City Council proposal
California wildfire victims include couple wed 75 years
Jackknifed semi strikes police car, IDOT truck on OB Kennedy
Show More
Cubs fans optimistic after NLDS Game 4 rained out, set to play Wednesday
Sources: Vegas gunman had access to service elevator as perk
Neuroscientist pushed stranger onto CTA Blue Line tracks, police say
Vegas Golden Knights pay tribute to heroes, victims in somber opener
More News
Photos
Friday Flyover: Conant High School
Friday Flyover: Portage High School
PHOTOS: PAWS receives 34 kittens from Hurricane Irma shelters
Puppy stolen from Northbrook animal shelter
More Photos