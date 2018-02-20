Man accused of plotting to murder his parents in unincorporated Glen Ellyn

A man is accused of attempting to have someone murder his parents in unincorporated Glen Ellyn, the DuPage County Sheriff's Office said Monday.Deputies responded to the 1N600-block of Park Boulevard at about 2:50 a.m. Sunday after a report of a husband and wife who were attacked in their home. After they arrived, deputies were given a description of the suspect, who was quickly apprehended at a nearby business.Investigators determined that the suspect, identified as Michael Targo, 18, of Glendale Heights, was part of a solicitation for murder plot involving the victim's son, 23-year-old Joshua Miceli of unincorporated Glen Ellyn.The sheriff's office said that Miceli implicated himself in the plot to have Targo murder his parents. Investigators said Targo accepted an offer from Miceli, which involved being paid after the murder of Miceli's parents.Targo then attacked Miceli's parents with a hammer and seriously injured them, the sheriff's office said.Targo has been charged with two counts of first degree attempted murder. Miceli has been charged with two counts of solicitation of murder and two counts of first degree attempted murder."I would like to praise our deputies for quickly apprehending these dangerous criminals and the investigators who were able to put the pieces together so swiftly," Undersheriff Frank Bibbiano stated. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims of this heinous crime and we hope for their speedy recovery.""I would like to thank DuPage County Sheriff John Zaruba and his deputies for their outstanding work in this case," State's Attorney Berlin said. "It is because of their efforts the victims in this case are alive today and the two defendants are now facing lengthy terms in the Illinois Department of Corrections."Both Miceli and Targo were ordered held on bond Monday morning.