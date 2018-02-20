Man accused of plotting to murder his parents in unincorporated Glen Ellyn

EMBED </>More Videos

A man is accused of attempting to have someone murder his parents in unincorporated Glen Ellyn, the DuPage County Sheriff's Office said. (WLS)

GLEN ELLYN (WLS) --
A man is accused of attempting to have someone murder his parents in unincorporated Glen Ellyn, the DuPage County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Deputies responded to the 1N600-block of Park Boulevard at about 2:50 a.m. Sunday after a report of a husband and wife who were attacked in their home. After they arrived, deputies were given a description of the suspect, who was quickly apprehended at a nearby business.

Investigators determined that the suspect, identified as Michael Targo, 18, of Glendale Heights, was part of a solicitation for murder plot involving the victim's son, 23-year-old Joshua Miceli of unincorporated Glen Ellyn.

The sheriff's office said that Miceli implicated himself in the plot to have Targo murder his parents. Investigators said Targo accepted an offer from Miceli, which involved being paid after the murder of Miceli's parents.

Targo then attacked Miceli's parents with a hammer and seriously injured them, the sheriff's office said.

Targo has been charged with two counts of first degree attempted murder. Miceli has been charged with two counts of solicitation of murder and two counts of first degree attempted murder.

"I would like to praise our deputies for quickly apprehending these dangerous criminals and the investigators who were able to put the pieces together so swiftly," Undersheriff Frank Bibbiano stated. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims of this heinous crime and we hope for their speedy recovery."

"I would like to thank DuPage County Sheriff John Zaruba and his deputies for their outstanding work in this case," State's Attorney Berlin said. "It is because of their efforts the victims in this case are alive today and the two defendants are now facing lengthy terms in the Illinois Department of Corrections."

Both Miceli and Targo were ordered held on bond Monday morning.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
attempted murdermurder for hireGlen Ellyn
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Niles North HS evacuated after threat
Fire captain hurt in Bronzeville apartment blaze in serious condition
Stepmom arrested amid search for missing 5-year-old in Kansas
Naperville man acquitted for murder, arson in mother-in-law's 1995 death
Students walk out in solidarity with Florida school shooting survivors
2-year-old boy's death in Little Village investigated as homicide
TripAdvisor ranks best beaches in the U.S., world
Chicago Weather: Homes, streets flooded in south suburbs
Show More
1 wounded in shooting at Batavia Steak 'n Shake drive-thru
Couple locked kids in rooms without food, water or bathroom: Officials
Dog owner falls from 500-foot cliff, dies trying to rescue pet
Supreme Court asked to review 'Making a Murderer' confession
Police: Man sexually assaulted woman after climbing in through window
More News
Top Video
2-year-old boy's death in Little Village investigated as homicide
TripAdvisor ranks best beaches in the U.S., world
Catching up with Trista from 'Bachelorette' Season 1
Students walk out in solidarity with Florida school shooting survivors
More Video