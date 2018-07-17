Man arrested for Lincoln Park home invasions, sex assaults on children, alderman says

Chicago police have a major clue that could help find the man who sexually abused two young girls, ages 11 and 13, in their bedrooms in the city's Lincoln Park neighborhood. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Alderman Michele Smith (Ward 43) said police have arrested a man in connection to Lincoln Park home invasions in which two young girls were sexually assaulted.

Smith said 25-year-old Hunter Best of Bloomington, Ind., is being extradited from Indiana and charged with four felonies: two counts of aggravated sexual abuse, one count of home invasion and one count of felony criminal trespass to residence.

Police said on May 30, a man broke into a home in Lincoln Park and sexually abused two girls aged 11 and 13. In both cases he was able to enter the homes through doors that were left unlocked.

Police said the first incident took place in the 400-block of West Belden Avenue, in which Best allegedly sexually abused a 13-year-old girl while she was sleeping. About 20 minutes later, Best allegedly entered a home in the 500-block of West Grant Place and sexually abused an 11-year-old girl while she slept.

Police released video footage from a security camera in the alley in the 400-block of West Belden which they said showed the suspect on his way from the first home to the second.

Chicago police released a second video on June 12.

In an email to residents, Smith thanked police for their work and said the videos which were obtained from the community "proved crucial to the apprehension of this offender."
