Man arrested in shooting of 2 workers at Kansas elementary school

Two men were shot and wounded whiled working on a playground at a Kansas elementary school. (WLS)

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. --
Authorities arrested a suspect in a shooting that critically wounded two contract workers outside a suburban Kansas City elementary school.

Overland Park, Kansas, Fire Department spokesman Jason Rhodes says the man was taken into custody Tuesday at a home where authorities found a sport utility vehicle that was carjacked after the shooting at Sunrise Point Elementary School.

The suspect shot two co-workers. No students were present when the shooting occurred.

Rhodes says when police moved closer to the property with armored vehicles, the suspect bolted from the back door and was taken down. His name hasn't been released.

Police Chief Frank Donchez says the home belonged to the owner of the carjacked vehicle. He says it's unclear what led the suspect to go to that home, describing it as "bizarre to say the least."

The shooting occurred after three men who worked together on a construction project at the school apparently got into an argument. Moments later two of them were shot. Police say the third man took off in a car.


They say a short time later he attempted a carjacking that was not successful. Then, they say he was able to carjack someone else at gunpoint.

The male workers are in critical condition. They are not school employees. The workers were among 5 to 6 people working outside the school on a playground when the shooting happened.

ABC News contributed to this report.
