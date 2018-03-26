Man charged after 65-year-old woman killed in Bronzeville home invasion

Benjamin Williams. (Chicago police)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man has been charged in the murder of a 65-year-old woman during a home invasion in the Bronzeville neighborhood last week, Chicago police said Monday.

At around 11 a.m. Friday, police said Benjamin Williams, 31, broke into the victim's home in the 100-block of East 37th Street and shot 65-year-old Peggy Goodman to death, then stabbed an 18-year-old woman multiple times. She is in critical condition.

Police said it may be a domestic-related incident. Investigators said Williams had a person with him who allegedly helped him commit the home invasion. The second person is not in custody.

Williams has been charged with first degree murder, attempted murder, home invasion, aggravated domestic battery and marijuana possession, police said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
murderattempted murderhome invasionchicago police departmentChicagoBronzeville
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3 killed, 2 injured in Des Plaines crash
Father of allegedly bullied child charged with threatening school via social media
Stormy Daniels, in '60 Minutes' interview, says she had sex with Donald Trump once
Orange snow blankets parts of Russia
Chicagoans celebrate Loyola Rambler's trip to Final Four
Man wearing body armor with loaded gun arrested at Union Station
Apple to unveil new product at Lane Tech High School
2 children dead, more than 100 people dislocated after Gary apartment fire
Show More
Officer indicted for smuggling contraband into Chicago jail
CPD holds walkthroughs of stolen construction items
VIDEO: Crawfish clings to beer while holding cigarette
Children among 64 dead in Russia shopping center fire
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos