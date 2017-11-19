CHICAGO (WLS) --A man has been charged after an off-duty Chicago police officer was stabbed in the South Shore neighborhood Friday.
David Johnson, 21, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after turning himself into police Saturday.
Police said the 47-year-old officer was sitting in her SUV at 8:14 a.m. when she was attacked inside her car by Johnson. At some point during or after the attack, the woman crashed her SUV into the back of a school bus near 76th and Stony Island Avenue, police said.
The officer was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with multiple stab wounds and is expected to recover, police said.
Police said Johnson and the victim knew each other. Johnson is scheduled to appear in bond court on Sunday.