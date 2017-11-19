Man charged after off-duty Chicago police officer stabbed in South Shore

David Johnson. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man has been charged after an off-duty Chicago police officer was stabbed in the South Shore neighborhood Friday.

David Johnson, 21, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after turning himself into police Saturday.

Police said the 47-year-old officer was sitting in her SUV at 8:14 a.m. when she was attacked inside her car by Johnson. At some point during or after the attack, the woman crashed her SUV into the back of a school bus near 76th and Stony Island Avenue, police said.

The officer was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with multiple stab wounds and is expected to recover, police said.

Police said Johnson and the victim knew each other. Johnson is scheduled to appear in bond court on Sunday.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
domestic violenceChicagoSouth Shore
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Off-duty CPD officer stabbed in South Shore 'domestic incident', suspect in custody
Top Stories
Man tied up, robbed in his Lincoln Park home
Car crashes into Cook County squad car after shooting on South Side
Off-duty CPD officer stabbed in South Shore 'domestic incident', suspect in custody
Man, 32, charged in murder of Mokena bartender
David Cassidy, 'Partridge Family' superstar, in critical condition with organ failure
Hot Cheetos turkey will spice up Thanksgiving dinner
Man killed in Logan Square hit-and-run crash
Register now for the ABC7 Great Chicago Blood Drive
Show More
J.C. Caroline, former Bears player, Illini standout, dies at 84
Vehicle found in hunt for gunman in traffic stop killing of Pennsylvania cop
Woman beats knife-wielding robber with her cellphone in Lake Forest
Turkey giveaway benefits South Side families in need
Most dangerous places to drive for Thanksgiving
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Tom Petty's California lake house listed for $5.9M
Conrad Chicago hotel rooms for $11.14 a night sell out
Chicago Weather: Cars spin out, crash during 1st snowfall of season
Thieves smash displays, steal watches at Mag Mile store for 2nd time
More Photos