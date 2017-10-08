Man charged with reckless conduct after woman loses 3 fingers in Antioch fireworks accident

Justin Kennedy. (Lake County Sheriff's Department)

ANTIOCH, Ill. (WLS) --
A man was charged with reckless conduct Sunday after a woman lost at least three of her fingers during a fireworks accident at a party in the far northern suburbs, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

The accident happened in the 21800-block of West North Avenue in Antioch at about 7 p.m. Saturday.

Firefighters said the 30-year-old Woodstock woman could lose her entire hand due to injuries after a large firework exploded as she was holding it. The victim lit the firework thinking it was a candle and it exploded in her hand, the sheriff's office said.

Justin Kennedy, 28, of Woodstock brought the firework to the party, the sheriff's office said. He has been charged with reckless conduct, a felony, and endangering the life/health of a child, a misdemeanor. Kennedy is expected in bond court Sunday morning.

The woman was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, fire officials said. The Antioch Fire Department said three small children nearby were not injured.

The firework was red, white and blue and approximately the size of a quarter stick of dynamite.
