A man was charged with carjacking a Chicago Tribune reporter early Monday in the Bridgeport neighborhood on the South Side.The 29-year-old reporter was sitting in the parked, late-model Chevrolet Malibu sedan about 2:30 a.m. in a parking lot in the 700 block of West 31st Street when two males approached the vehicle, according to Chicago Police and Dan Haar, breaking news editor at the Tribune.Noriyhea Evans, 18, tapped on the driver-side window and told her to get out of the car, police said. She complied, and the duo got inside the Malibu and drove off, heading west on 31st Street.The Malibu was a Tribune company car, Haar said. The woman was not injured.Police said the reporter told them the carjackers did not display or imply they had a weapon.Evans and two 16-year-old boys were found in the car on Tuesday in the 1800 block of West Lawrence after a vehicle check revealed the car was stolen, police said. All three were taken into custody and the car was recovered.Evans, who lives in the West Englewood neighborhood, was charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking, police said. The teenagers were each charged with a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.Evans was expected to appear in bond court on Thursday, police said.