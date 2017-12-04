Man charged in death of girlfriend's daughter, Mariah Woods, to face judge

Earl Kimrey, 32, has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods, a North Carolina girl whose case prompted an Amber Alert. (Onslow County Sheriff's Office/Family photo)

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. --
The man accused of withholding information from North Carolina law enforcement about a missing girl's death is scheduled to be in court.

Thirty-two-year-old Adolphus Earl Kimrey is scheduled to be in court in Jacksonville on Monday for his first appearance hearing.

Kimrey is charged with disposing of a body that died from unnatural causes and obstruction of justice. He faces several other charges for a home break-in and burglary.

Investigators say Kimrey is the live-in boyfriend of Kristy Woods, the mother of 3-year-old Mariah Woods. She was reported missing Nov. 27. Her body was found in a creek Saturday.

Kimrey is being held in the Onslow County Jail in Jacksonville. District Attorney Erie Lee says more charges are possible, based on the results of the medical examiner's report.
