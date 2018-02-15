Man charged in fatal shooting of Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer denied bond

The public can leave their messages for the widow and young daughter of a slain Chicago police commander. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The man accused of killing Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer was denied bond in court Thursday.

Thursday morning, the suspect, Shomari Legghette, was loaded into a van to be transported to the criminal courthouse at 26th Street and California Avenue for bond court in the afternoon, where a judge denied him bond.

Legghette has been charged with first-degree murder of a police officer, aggravated use of a weapon by a felon and drug charges. Legghette is a four-time felon who had just finished parole for a drug conviction.

The 44-year-old had been on the run from police Tuesday when Commander Paul Bauer tried to help tactical officers make a street stop on him. Police said Bauer was in uniform at the time.

"Throughout his extensive criminal history, he was previously arrested for numerous charges for drugs, armed robbery and gun possession," said Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.

"There is no more serious offense than the killing of a police officer in the line of duty," said Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx.

When officers arrested Legghette, they said he has a firearm along with heroin, crack cocaine and cash. He was also wearing body armor.

A chase between the two ended up at the Thompson Center, and police say that's when Legghette fired at least seven shots. Police said Bauer never had the chance to fire his gun.
Meanwhile, a condolences book is now displayed in the lobby of Commander Bauer's 18th Police District for people to leave words of remembrance or the widow and young daughter of the slain Chicago police commander. .

Betsy Shepherd never met him, but says she'll never forget his service.

"My heart breaks for his 13-year-old daughter and his wife. I lost my dad when I was 14 so I get it," she said.

A condolence book has also been set up at City Hall.
FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS

The Chicago Police Department announced funeral arrangements for Commander Bauer Wednesday evening.

A visitation will be held at Nativity of Our Lord Church on Friday evening from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Funeral services will follow on Saturday morning at 10 a.m.
