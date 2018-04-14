  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Man charged in fatal stabbing of suburban CEO had 97 previous arrests

A 56-year-old man has been charged in the fatal stabbing of a suburban CEO in River North last month. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The 56-year-old man who was charged in the fatal stabbing of a suburban CEO in River North had 97 previous arrests, according to officials.

According to a bond court proffer for Gino Bassett, Sr., Bassett had previously served jail time or been on probation for crimes including burglary, theft, armed robbery, and battery.

Bassett has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, according to prosecutors.

According to police, Bassett stabbed Mike Beedle, a father of six from Park Ridge, in the early morning hours of March 23 in an alley at State and Hubbard streets.

Several surveillance cameras captured Bassett before and after prosecutors say the South Side man stabbed Beedle to death. Beedle had just left a bar at closing time.

Bassett then fled to the nearby Red Line station where prosecutors said CTA video surveillance captured him threatening two women with a knife. Video also shows Bassett on the train pulling out cash, credit cards and the knife.

Following a search of Bassett's South Side home, police say blood was found on the same knife and Bassett's jacket. The murder suspect shook his head when those details were presented in court.

Bassett was charged with first degree murder and two misdemeanor counts of aggravated assault/use of a deadly weapon in early April. He has been denied bond.
