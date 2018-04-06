Man charged in fatal stabbing of suburban CEO Mike Beedle in River North

Gino Bassett. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 56-year-old man has been charged in the fatal stabbing of a suburban CEO in River North last month.

Police said Gino Bassett Sr. stabbed 55-year-old Mike Beedle, a father of six from Park Ridge, in the early morning hours of March 23. At the time of the stabbing, police said Beedle was stabbed in an alley at State and Hubbard streets by someone police believed was a homeless man, possible trying to rob Beedle.

Beedle was the CEO and founder of Enterprise Scrum, a software and training company.

After the murder, police said Bassett ran to the CTA stairwell and State Street and Grand Avenue where he threatened to stab two women in their twenties.

Bassett was arrested on Wednesday after he was identified in the crimes, police said. On Friday, police said Bassett has been charged with first degree murder and two misdemeanor counts of aggravated assault/use of a deadly weapon. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.
