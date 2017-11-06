Man charged in Kenosha County home invasion, attack on elderly couple

SOMERS, Wis. (WLS) --A 52-year-old man was charged in a Kenosha County home invasion that seriously injured an elderly couple.
Daniel Evans faces more than a dozen felony charges in connection with the incident, which occurred at about 2:30 a.m. Oct. 27 in the 3700-block of 18th Street in the village of Somers in southeast Wisconsin.
Evans was charged with first-degree attempted homicide, aggravated battery and armed robbery.
During a Monday press conference, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said that Evans was released from prison in February and has a long criminal history.
"This gentleman in jail learned to fine tune his home invasions while he was in prison," Beth said of Evans.
Evans was taken into custody Friday - a week after the incident.
During the break-in, Evans allegedly confronted the 84-year-old homeowner and shot him. Evans then hit the 83-year-old wife and took two cellphones.
"This is one of those people who the justice system needs to make sure never comes out again," Beth said.
The cellphones helped detectives track Evans down, the sheriff said. He had dumped them near the trailer park where he lived.
Police were surveilling him on Friday when they followed him leaving in a vehicle that he stole in September. He was accompanied by his girlfriend and other family members, including a six-month-old child, when police tried to pull him over. Police chased him for 10 miles before taking him into custody after, at one point, using a Taser on him.
Investigators said Evans admitted committing the crime because of his drug habit.