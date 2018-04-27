Man charged in Lakeview sexual assault

A man has been charged in a sexual assault of a woman inside her Lakeview Apartment last week. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man has been charged after police said he sexually assaulted a woman inside her Lakeview apartment last week.

The sexual assault took place in the 3900-block of North Fremont Street at about 9 p.m. on April 19.

Police said 29-year-old Terrence Wright of Markham, Ill., followed a 24-year-old woman, grabbed her from behind, choked her and then sexually assaulted her and then took property from her.

Wright was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault. Wright, a convicted felon, was denied bond.
