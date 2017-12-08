Suspect charged after woman's body found, baby discovered home alone miles away

HOUSTON, Texas --
A suspect has been charged in connection to the murder of his girlfriend that resulted in a baby being left home alone.

Officials have charged Jasper Davis, 29, with the murder of 24-year-old Jennifer Nicole Mamo.

According to investigators, Davis and Mamo were out at a party and got into a fight. Deputies said Davis fatally shot Mamo, put her body in his car and later dumped her body by a creek on Birnam Wood in north Harris County.

Davis got his car stuck at the creek and called a friend for help. Upon arrival, the friend saw the body, declined to help and called 911, deputies said.



Davis was able to call his father for help. Investigators believe Davis' father did not see Mamo's body.

According to deputies, as they were returning to the home Friday morning on Archer Glen, Davis saw the officers and immediately left the area.

Deputies were initially asked by police to do a welfare check at the home. They forced their way into the home and found a 7-month-old baby in the house.

"You have a child here that's obviously going to grow up without a mother. It's always a shame especially around this time of year," said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The child was not hurt.

