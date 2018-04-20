Man charged with Canaryville shooting

CHICAGO --
A man has been charged with shooting another man during a robbery attempt last week in the Canaryville neighborhood on the South Side.

Eric Blake, 23, was arrested Wednesday and has been charged with felony counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon for the April 11 attack, according to Chicago Police.

Blake and a female tried to enter the victim's home during an attempted robbery at 10:47 p.m. in the 500 block of West 44th Street, police said. During the incident, Blake shot the 46-year-old man once in the chest and twice in the right arm.

The man was able to close the door before they could get inside, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

Investigators later recovered a weapon from the 4500 block of South Wentworth, police said.

Blake, who lives in the South Side Bridgeport neighborhood, was expected to appear in bond court on Friday, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
