Man charged with damaging CPD vehicles outside police awards ceremony in Loop

Patrick Vaughan, 24, of Chicago (Chicago Police Departmet)

CHICAGO --
Felony charges have been filed against a man accused of vandalizing seven Chicago Police vehicles last month outside the Hyatt Regency hotel in the Loop during a police awards ceremony.

Patrick Vaughan, 24, was charged with felony criminal damage to government property and felony possession of a controlled substance, according to Chicago Police.
Vaughan, who lives in the South Loop, is accused of smashing the windshields of seven police cars that were parked and unattended May 11 near the hotel, 151 E. Wacker Drive, police said. An officer saw him damaging the cars about 1:20 p.m. and called the incident in.

Several broken pieces of concrete, which may have been used to damage the vehicles, could be seen on the ground nearby.


The 57th annual Police Recognition Ceremony and Luncheon, which recognizes officers who "have demonstrated heroism, personal courage and devotion" in the line of duty and benefits the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, was being held in the ballroom of the Hyatt at the time of the vandalism.

Police initially said the suspect was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for a mental health evaluation. Vaughan was arrested at 7:05 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Lower Stetson Avenue and was scheduled to appear in bond court on Tuesday.

