BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) --A Chicago man has been charged with DUI and reckless homicide after a 25-year-old single mother was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Berwyn.
At about 3 a.m., Mayra Rivera was driving a Pontiac westbound on Ogden Avenue near Ridgeland Avenue when police said she was struck head-on by a speeding Nissan that had crossed the center line.
Rivera, who leaves behind a 6-year-old son, was pronounced dead at the scene after being extricated from the vehicle, police said.
Police said the driver of the Nissan, 27-year-old Jose Zamago-Gaugin, was driving over 85 miles per hour at the time of the crash and had a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit.
A 20-year-old passenger inside Gaugin's car asked him to stop driving so recklessly and asked to get out of the vehicle, police said. She was texting people for help when police said Gaugin took her phone and threw it on the floor of the car.
Both Gaugin and the passenger were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Gaugin has been charged with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence, one count of reckless homicide, once count of unlawful restraint and several traffic citations.