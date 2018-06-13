Man charged with hitting girl, pointing gun at others, prompting SWAT response in Gresham

A standoff with a SWAT team on Chicago's South Side ended with a man in custody. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
A man was charged with multiple misdemeanors after a SWAT team responded to a call of a person barricaded in a house Tuesday night in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

About 8:35 p.m., Darvell Murry, 36, barricaded himself in his home in the 8300 block of South Loomis, Chicago Police said. He was later taken into custody without any incident.

Police said he struck a 14-year-old girl in the forehead and pushed her down a set of stairs before pointing a gun at five other people and barricading himself inside in the home.

Murry was charged with a misdemeanor count of domestic battery causing bodily harm and five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said. He was expected to appear in court Wednesday.

No further information was immediately made available.

Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
