A man was charged with multiple misdemeanors after a SWAT team responded to a call of a person barricaded in a house Tuesday night in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.About 8:35 p.m., Darvell Murry, 36, barricaded himself in his home in the 8300 block of South Loomis, Chicago Police said. He was later taken into custody without any incident.Police said he struck a 14-year-old girl in the forehead and pushed her down a set of stairs before pointing a gun at five other people and barricading himself inside in the home.Murry was charged with a misdemeanor count of domestic battery causing bodily harm and five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said. He was expected to appear in court Wednesday.No further information was immediately made available.