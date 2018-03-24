Man charged with robbery at Red Line station in Loop

A man was charged with robbing a woman early Saturday morning on a CTA platform in the Loop.Teron Ceazer, 24, is accused of robbing a woman at 1:36 a.m. on the platform at the CTA Red Line Lake station, 188 N. State, according to Chicago Police.Ceazer, who lives in the South Side Park Manor neighborhood, was arrested by Central District officers at 2:03 a.m. in the 200 block of North State, police said. He was charged with three felony counts of robbery and one count of theft.Further investigation revealed that Ceazer also had property taken in additional robberies, police said. He was expected to appear in bond court Saturday.