Man charged with stabbing father to death in Austin

Jimall Murphy (Chicago Police Department)

Sun-Times Media Wire
CHICAGO --
A 27-year-old man has been accused of fatally stabbing of his father Tuesday afternoon in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

Jimall Murphy is charged with a felony count of first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing, Chicago Police said Wednesday.

Jimall Murphy was identified as the person who fatally stabbed 53-year-old Dennis Murphy about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 4800 block of West Superior, police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said. Both men lived in the block.

Dennis Murphy suffered stab wounds to the held and chest and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. His death was ruled a homicide.

A police source said the two men were father and son.

Murphy was denied bail at a court appearance Thursday, according to the Cook County sheriff's office. He was scheduled to return to court Monday.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
stabbingchicago violenceAustinChicago
Load Comments
Top Stories
Good Samaritans help Minnesota woman robbed while visiting relatives
Rev. Jesse Jackson talks about Parkinson's diagnosis at Thanksgiving event
Teacher suspected of narcotics possession at school, escorted from school by police
Suspect in DPS trooper's death captured in Waller County
1,800 gallons of vodka stolen from LA distillery
SUV stolen in Dolton crashes into auto shop in Calumet City
Person shot, critically wounded by security guard in Bronzeville
Flynn legal team no longer discussing special counsel Russia probe with Trump lawyers
Show More
J. Crew will close dozens of stores by the end of January
Thief steals vehicle, drops off 7-year-old in backseat in Back of the Yards
Girl, 7, missing from Bridgeport grocery store found
Chicago area celebrates Thanksgiving with parade, shopping and serving meals
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shoppers warned of dangerous toys, household items during holiday season
PHOTOS: Dogs, cats in need of homes for Thanksgiving
PHOTOS: Tom Petty's California lake house listed for $5.9M
Conrad Chicago hotel rooms for $11.14 a night sell out
More Photos