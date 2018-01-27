Man convicted for trying to kill estranged wife's boyfriend in Aurora

Jermaine Baker ( Kane County State's Attorney's Office)

Sun-Times Media Wire
AURORA, Ill. --
An Aurora man was convicted Thursday for trying to kill a man who was dating his estranged wife.

Jermaine L. Baker, 40, was convicted of felony counts of attempted murder, home invasion and aggravated battery with a firearm, according to the Kane County State's Attorney's Office.

On Aug. 27, 2014, Baker broke into the man's Aurora home wearing one of his wife's dresses, a wig and gloves, prosecutors said. Baker walked into the man's bedroom while he was sleeping and turned on a light before kicking his bed and asking, "How do you want to die?"

Baker then pulled out a 9mm semiautomatic handgun and shot the man in his hands, cheek, jaw and forehead, prosecutors said. The man was able to call 911 before and make it downstairs to answer his front door for paramedics.

Baker is scheduled to appear in court on April 19 for motions and sentencing, prosecutors said. He faces at least 31 years in prison. Baker's sentence includes a mandatory enhancement of 25 years to life in prison because he personally shot the gun that caused great bodily harm.

Baker is being held at the Kane County Jail, where he has been since his arrest in lieu of $750,000 bail, prosecutors said. His bond was revoked when he was convicted on Thursday.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
attempted murderhome invasionAurora
Top Stories
PHOTOS: Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
Mother of teen beaten at Morgan Park High School seeks answers
17-foot python bites girl, 4, at Schaumburg outdoors expo
WATCH: Lincoln Park Zoo lion turns 8, makes mincemeat of model animals
Man charged with making false bomb threat in Little Italy incident
Man charged in robbery, fatal shooting in Belmont Cragin
Philly cheesesteaks found in several spots in Chicago area
Residents displaced after fire in Westmont condo building
Show More
TCF Bank branch robbed in Elk Grove Village
Lawsuit: Rapper Nelly sexually assaulted 2 women in UK
Suspect in Nevada child's death arrested in Chicago
Memorial held to mark anniversary of unsolved Naperville murder
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
Culver's opens first Chicago location in Bronzeville
More Photos