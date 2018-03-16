  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Man convicted of killing off-duty Cook County Sheriff's officer in 2013 sentenced to 65 years in prison

One of two men convicted of killing an off-duty Cook County Sheriff's officer outside a Bellwood VFW hall was sentenced to 65 years in prison Friday.

The shooting happened in 2013 while Cuauhtemoc Estrada was hosting a Christmas party. He saw two armed masked men trying to rob his daughter and her boyfriend and tried to stop them and was shot and killed.

A Cook County judge sentenced Brandon Jackson to 65 years in prison after he was found guilty in January. His accomplice, Gage Thornton, pleaded guilty last year and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.
