Man dies after jumping into creek during traffic stop, police say

Police said the officer approached the vehicle to question the man but he jumped out of the commercial work truck, ran toward the creek and jumped in. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA --
Divers recovered the body of a man police said jumped into the Wissahickon Creek Wednesday night in order to evade arrest.

Police said the 29-year-old man was pulled over for driving a commercial truck on the Lincoln Drive off-ramp onto Ridge Avenue.

According to police, an officer approached the truck and pulled it over for a vehicle investigation.

"Driver told the officer he didn't have ID but gave his correct name," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. "The officer ran the name at which time a warrant for his arrest came up."

According to reports, the man was wanted out of New Jersey for eluding police and resisting arrest.

Police said the officer approached the vehicle for a second time to question the man but he jumped out of the commercial work truck, ran toward the creek and jumped in.

Chopper 6 was overhead as a Philadelphia Police Marine Unit diver entered the water where the man was last seen.

Chopper 6 over the scene as divers search Wissahickon Creek on July 11, 2018.



Police said the man's body was found in about 12 feet of water.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.
