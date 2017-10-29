Man fatally shot at Lake Forest house party

A man was fatally shot after an argument during a party in Lake Forest early Sunday morning, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.Lake Forest police officers responded to a reported shooting in the 1300-block of West Estate Lane East at about 12:05 a.m., the sheriff's office said. Officers found people fleeing a large house party when they arrived and located a man shot to death outside the residence.Several party-goers got into an argument when someone produced a gun and started shooting, police said.Authorities have not released the identity of the man killed. The shooting is not believed to be random and police said there is no indication of a threat to the community.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Lake Forest Police at 847-810-3818 or Lake County CrimeStoppers at 847-662-2222.