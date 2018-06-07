Man fatally shot by Chicago police officer in Bronzeville

A man shot and killed by a Chicago police officer on the city's South Side Wednesday night was identified by his family as Maurice Granton Jr.The 24-year-old man was shot around 8:10 p.m. by officers on a narcotics mission in the 300 block of East 47th Street in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood, police said.Police chased a suspect, then during an armed confrontation, an officer shot back.Granton was transported in critical condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died. It wasn't clear how many times or where on his body he was shot.Granton's sister, Joanna Varnado, was asked to identify the body and described his wounds."I didn't see any blood or anything on the front of him. I wasn't able to see the back because he was laying, of course, on his back. There was no blood stains, anything, on the front," Varnado said."We're going to get answers and he's going to get justice. There is no 'probably,'" said Tayshia Shaw, the mother of Granton's children.A sergeant involved in the incident wasn't shot, but suffered a possible broken ankle while trying to hop a fence.Police shared a picture of a gun recovered at the scene, but Granton's family said he didn't own a gun.The officer involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative duty for 30 days, per department policy. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting.