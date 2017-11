A man was fatally shot Monday night in the Uptown neighborhood, Chicago police said.Witnesses told police that they saw a teenage boy, between the ages of 15 and 17, fire the shots at the victim. The boy was wearing dark clothing.No one was in custody Monday night.The shooting occurred at about 6 p.m. in the 1200-block of West Leland Avenue on the North Side, police said.The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.