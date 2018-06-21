A man was fatally shot on the Stevenson Expressway Thursday morning, Illinois State Police said.The man was shot twice while driving in the southbound I-55 near Kedzie Avenue at about 11:51 a.m., Illinois State Police said. The man was transported to Stroger Hospital and was pronounced dead, police said.All southbound lanes of the Stevenson were closed at Kedzie Avenue for a police investigation before reopening at about 3:20 p.m.The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Keyon Berry of Chicago, Illinois State Police said. Police said he entered the expressway from the California slip ramp.Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting. No one is in custody.Anyone with information is asked to call police at (847) 294-4400.