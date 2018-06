A man was fatally shot on the Stevenson Expressway Thursday morning, Illinois State Police said.The man was shot twice while driving in the southbound I-55 near Kedzie Avenue at about 11:51 a.m., Illinois State Police said. The man was transported to Stroger Hospital and was pronounced dead, police said.All southbound lanes of the Stevenson were closed at Kedzie for a police investigation before reopening at about 3:20 p.m.