  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story

Man fatally struck by car hours after being freed from jail

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Bookman has more on a man who was fatally hit by a car on the same day he was released from jail. (Shutterstock)

Eyewitness News
KEARNY, New Jersey --
A former inmate walked out of jail as a free man, and just hours later was hit and killed by a car.

Police say a driver called 911 after he accidentally ran over a man lying in the road in Kearny, New Jersey.

Police say the 911 caller is not facing any charges. They say a different driver first hit Naphtali Dykes, 30, and left him motionless in the street.

Police were able to track the driver down. He is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
accidentinmatesu.s. & worldNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman killed in police-involved shooting on I-90 in Elgin ID'd
Metra rider called son 'f-- idiot,' beat judge who intervened: prosecutors
At least 49 killed after passenger jet catches fire after landing
2nd explosion badly injures woman in Austin
Warren Buffett offers employees up to $2 million per year for life for NCAA bracket
All 5 passengers killed in East River helicopter crash; pilot survives
On the Run Tour 2 with Beyonce, Jay-Z stops at Soldier Field in August
Hubert de Givenchy, pioneering designer, dies at 91
Show More
Tim McGraw collapses on stage during Ireland performance
Newborn baby mauled to death by family's wolf hybrid dog
3 killed, 15 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Mayor Emanuel, Supt. Johnson call on Gov. Rauner to sign gun control bill
Suspect in killing of Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer to be arraigned Monday
More News
Top Video
Woman killed in police-involved shooting on I-90 in Elgin ID'd
Mayor Emanuel, Supt. Johnson call on Gov. Rauner to sign gun control bill
2 found dead inside Little Village auto body shop
Loyola Ramblers to face Miami Hurricanes in first NCAA Tournament game
More Video