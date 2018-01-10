Man found dead in closed Steger dialysis center

Duncan Price (Price family)

STEGER, Ill. (WLS) --
A man has been found dead in a south suburban dialysis center that had closed for the evening.

Duncan Price's family became concerned after he did not return home from dialysis at the Fresenius Kidney Center at 219 E 34th St. Price had driven himself there.

His car was in the parking lot of the dialysis center, the center was closed, locked and not answering the phone, Price's family said.

The family said they tried to contact the center, then put out a message on Facebook. After getting others in the community to call, police went to the center and found Price dead on the bathroom floor around 9 p.m. His family said his treatment should've been complete around 3:30 p.m.

Police say after completion of his treatment, Price was seen leaving the treatment area and stepping into the lobby, where he used the bathroom. Employees had left for the day and did not check the bathroom before locking up the building, police said.

After Price's daughter went looking for him and saw his car in the parking lot, police say they searched near the building, but all the doors were locked. Price's daughter's Facebook post reached someone who knew the assistant manager of the facility, who arrived an unlocked the doors for a further search, police said.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
death investigationSteger
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Prosecutor: Murdered radio host's husband hired hitman, ran drug ring
I-80/94 closed for hours in NW Indiana due to downed power lines
North Side crossing guard, 80, struck by car, in critical condition
Shedd announces 2018 free days for Illinois residents
Downers Grove teen stabbed mother, neighbors say; death investigation continues
Catherine Deneuve denounces #MeToo in open letter
HOA demands homeowners leave garage doors open
Fasting proving to be benefit for those needing to lose weight
Show More
Kelly Clarkson in hot seat after saying she spanks her kids
Gov. Rauner showered, drank water at veterans home plagued by Legionnaires'
Body found in Waukegan pool ID'd as missing 18-year-old
Judge blocks Trump decision to end DACA
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo welcomes baby seal
Part of Wabash Avenue closed in South Loop due to hanging ice
PHOTOS: 25 most deadly jobs in America
PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo animals feast on Christmas trees
More Photos