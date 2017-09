Chicago police responding to a call of gunfire found a man shot to death in the city's Woodlawn neighborhood.The officers arrived in the 6400-block of South Langley Avenue just after 9:45 p.m. Monday. They found a man in an alley with several gunshot wounds.The victim, thought to be between 17 and 21 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. That person's identity has not yet been released.No one is in custody. Area Central detectives are investigating.