A man was found stuck in a chimney on Chicago's South Side.Police were reportedly running after a man just before 2 a.m. near East 115th Street and South Michigan Avenue in the city's Roseland neighborhood.The suspect apparently got desperate and rushed into a nearby house.Neighbors heard commotion and came outside."When I was out there talking, then we heard (the sound). It actually drew our attention up to the chimney and then that's when we actually saw him. He was actually stuck in the ceiling, stuck in the chimney," said James Edwards, who lives nearby.The condition of that man has not been released.Police haven't said why he was apparently running.