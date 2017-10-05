Man in custody after firing shots at police, barricade situation, police say

A man is in custody after firing shots a Chicago police leading to a barricade situation Thursday in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood.Authorities said they responded to a call of two men with guns in the 7600-block of South Lowe Avenue. Police said one man fired shots at Chicago police and police fired back. No one was injured, police said.Two men were barricaded in the basement of the building on Lowe before SWAT arrived and placed the man who fired shots at police in custody.Police said the situation ended safely.Area South detectives are investigating the incident.