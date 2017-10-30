Man in custody after robbery, shooting inside steakhouse near Magnificent Mile

Chicago police investigate a robbery and shooting inside Lawry's Steakhouse near the Magnificent Mile. (NVP)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police arrested a man Sunday night after he was accused of shooting a worker and assaulting others during a robbery inside Lawry's The Prime Rib restaurant.

Officers said the man walked into the restaurant near Ontario and Rush streets around 11:45 p.m. and went to a locker room where several employees were gathered.

Investigators said he restrained them and stole their cell phones. During the robbery, a victim interrupted the gunman and that is when the thief shot the man in the arm, thought to be in his 40s, police said.

Fire officials said two other people were assaulted. Paramedics were seen taking employees to ambulances, including one person whose wrists were tied. A man was also seen with duct tape wrapped around his head and a bloody T-shirt and apron. The victims were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, but their conditions were not available.

Workers around the area were shocked to learn what happened right next door.

"It is pretty surprising. We always try to be careful around here and pay attention to all of our surroundings around here," said Julio Ayala, who works nearby.

The suspect ran from the scene after the shooting, but was found a short time later. A weapon was recovered by police.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
chicago shootingchicago crimerestaurantmagnificent mileChicagoNear North Side
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
19-year-old fatally shot at Halloween house party in Lake Forest
Charges in Robert Mueller's Russia investigation could come Monday
Kevin Spacey apologizes after allegation of sexual advance on 14-year-old
Public defenders pushed to breaking point by masturbating inmates
Coyote spotted hanging out on West Side roof
16-year-old girl accidentally shot to death on South Side, police said.
Couple who survived Las Vegas shooting die in car crash
Mom 1 year sober after overdose photo went viral
Show More
Woman, ex-husband killed in Plainfield murder-suicide ID'd
Astros blast by Dodgers 13-12 in 10th, lead World Series 3-2
Woman sexually assaulted in her South Loop home, police say
Parents accused of leaving disabled daughter in squalid room
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo animals enjoy Halloween treats
Chicago area woman celebrates 111th birthday
Woman searching for 'guardian angel' who returned lost wallet
Friday Flyover: Conant High School
More Photos