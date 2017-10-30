Chicago police arrested a man Sunday night after he was accused of shooting a worker and assaulting others during a robbery inside Lawry's The Prime Rib restaurant.Officers said the man walked into the restaurant near Ontario and Rush streets around 11:45 p.m. and went to a locker room where several employees were gathered.Investigators said he restrained them and stole their cell phones. During the robbery, a victim interrupted the gunman and that is when the thief shot the man in the arm, thought to be in his 40s, police said.Fire officials said two other people were assaulted. Paramedics were seen taking employees to ambulances, including one person whose wrists were tied. A man was also seen with duct tape wrapped around his head and a bloody T-shirt and apron. The victims were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, but their conditions were not available.Workers around the area were shocked to learn what happened right next door."It is pretty surprising. We always try to be careful around here and pay attention to all of our surroundings around here," said Julio Ayala, who works nearby.The suspect ran from the scene after the shooting, but was found a short time later. A weapon was recovered by police.