Man in custody after swastikas found painted on gravestones in Glen Carbon, Ill.

A man is in custody after gravestones at a Glen Carbon, Ill. cemetery were vandalized. (WLS)

GLEN CARBON, Ill. --
Authorities in southwestern Illinois say a suspect is in custody after swastikas were found spray-painted on several homes and dozens of grave markers at a nearby cemetery.

Edwardsville police announced on Facebook that a 34-year-old man was apprehended on Saturday. Additional information on the suspect was not immediately available.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports employees at Sunset Hill Cemetery in neighboring Glen Carbon found swastikas on 150 to 200 headstones. Cemetery grounds superintendent Mark Johnson says the vandalism was discovered Saturday morning.

Glen Carbon is roughly 15 miles (24 kilometers) northeast of St. Louis.

Edwardsville police Sgt. Justin Towell says multiple homes in a subdivision were also vandalized. He says the same person may be responsible for both incidents.

Johnson says crews were called to clean the markers ahead of Memorial Day.
