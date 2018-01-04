  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

SANFORD, Florida --
Police in Florida say a crook donning a Santa hat was caught on camera stealing a figure of the baby Jesus from a Nativity scene.

The Sanford Police Department says an unidentified man was recorded by a surveillance camera as he vandalized the display at LifeWay Community Church.

He then was seen running away with the baby Jesus figure.

The church said the vandal caused about $3,000 in damage when he cut the heads off nine of the figures and destroyed three others.

Police are now seeking tips that will lead to this man's arrest.
