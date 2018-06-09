EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WLS) --One person was hurt in a house explosion in East Chicago, Indiana.
Fire crews responded to the home late Saturday morning on Evergreen Street near east 139th Street.
A neighbor says he heard an explosion and ran outside to see the home go up in flames.
The neighbor says a man working on the house was injured.
It's not yet clear what caused the explosion but people were evacuated from neighboring homes for a short time.
The State Fire Marshal and NIPSCO crews are investigating.