One person was hurt in a house explosion in East Chicago, Indiana.Fire crews responded to the home late Saturday morning on Evergreen Street near east 139th Street.A neighbor says he heard an explosion and ran outside to see the home go up in flames.The neighbor says a man working on the house was injured.It's not yet clear what caused the explosion but people were evacuated from neighboring homes for a short time.The State Fire Marshal and NIPSCO crews are investigating.