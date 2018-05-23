Man injured in Oak Park shooting; 2 in custody

An argument among three people in Oak Park escalated and resulted in a man being shot. (WLS)

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
A man was shot and wounded Wednesday afternoon in a bank parking lot in west suburban Oak Park.

The incident started when three people got into an argument and resulted in one of the people shooting the man.

Two people, including the shooter, were taken into custody. The man who was shot sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood.

The incident occurred at about 3:20 p.m. in the Chase parking lot at South Oak Park Avenue and Madison Street.

The shooting happened after the three men exited the bank, however, a motive for the shooting was no immediately known, police said.

The suspects fled the parking lot in a vehicle, but police stopped the vehicle near Madison Street and Austin Boulevard. Police said a weapon was recovered in the vehicle.

Police are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call 708.386.3800 or email police@oak-park.us. Anonymous tips can be made at 708-434-1636 or online at www.oak-park.us/crimetips.
